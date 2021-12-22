Unisame felicitates govt on trade policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated the government functionaries on framing the Strategic Trade Policy Framework for 2020/25, a statement said on Wednesday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver thanked Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood and Commerce secretary Sauleh Faruqui on framing the policy, saying that it reflects their hard work and dedicated efforts to enhance exports.

The policy covers all aspects and the business community expects best results to uplift the economy badly affected by the Covid-19, inflation and international slowdown, he added.

The Unisame president; however, expressed the sector’s dissatisfaction on the delay of almost two years to form the policy to enhance exports of the country.

Thaver appreciated the manifold strategy of focusing on different segments and their specific solutions; textiles, rice, leather, cutlery, engineering goods, sports goods, surgical goods and carpets.

The policy gives the Ministry of Commerce the authority to include new items for exports with special emphasis on innovative goods.

It also emphasises on the role of foreign missions abroad, trade diplomacy, barter and free trade agreements, he said.

Thaver stressed the need to implement the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF), otherwise it will remain just a good document, he added.

He was confident that in lieu of the STPF, the ministry would consider their request to allow export of khashkhash, gurr and bhang and also promote many geographical indication items.

He also appreciated the marketing support, the policy envisaged for the exporters, adding that the policy is prudent and covers all aspects for support, facilities and motivation as well.

Thaver on behalf of himself and the union, thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for the STPF and requested prompt implementation.