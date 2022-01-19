BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 19, 2022

Moody’s assigns B3 rating to Pakistan’s Sukuk offering

KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated trust certificates (Sukuk) issuance by the government of Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

IMF Board to meet on January 28 for Pakistan’s sixth review

KARACHI: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a meeting on January 28 for Pakistan’s sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing to a surge in the international oil prices. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

IPR violations cause significant revenue loss: OICCI survey

KARACHI: A majority of respondents in the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) survey, indicated that it takes 1 to 3 years to resolve a standard intellectual property rights (IPR) dispute. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out

HONG KONG: Crude oil hit a more than seven-year high on Tuesday on optimism the global recovery will ramp up demand, but concerns about the end of long-running central bank support and rising Treasury yields saw most equity markets reverse early gains. –AFP

Read more