Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 10:40 am

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 19, 2022

BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

Moody’s assigns B3 rating to Pakistan’s Sukuk offering

KARACHI: Moody’s has assigned a B3 rating to the proposed US dollar-denominated trust certificates (Sukuk) issuance by the government of Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

IMF Board to meet on January 28 for Pakistan’s sixth review

KARACHI: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a meeting on January 28 for Pakistan’s sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). –LATIFUR REHMAN

Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday owing to a surge in the international oil prices. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

IPR violations cause significant revenue loss: OICCI survey

KARACHI: A majority of respondents in the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) survey, indicated that it takes 1 to 3 years to resolve a standard intellectual property rights (IPR) dispute. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Crude hits 7-year high on recovery hope but equity rally runs out

HONG KONG: Crude oil hit a more than seven-year high on Tuesday on optimism the global recovery will ramp up demand, but concerns about the end of long-running central bank support and rising Treasury yields saw most equity markets reverse early gains. –AFP

5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 19th January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 19th January 2022, Check updated...
5 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
6 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Latest Saudi Riyal rates in Pakistan on, 19th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.830 and...
6 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today's AED TO PKR on, 19th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
13 hours ago
FIA asks PTA to prohibit all cryptocurrency sites

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to approach the Pakistan Telecommunication...
13 hours ago
‘Robust’ oil demand to overcome Omicron threat: OPEC

PARIS: Global demand for oil is expected to remain “robust” in 2022...

