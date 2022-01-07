British Airways to stop Lahore operations by February end

KARACHI: The British Airways will stop its flight operations to Lahore by the end of February 2022, market sources said.

The airline’s website is not booking flights from Lahore after February 27, 2022.

Nädeem Iqbal, vice chairman of the Travels Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), said that there was a word that British Airways flights to Lahore would be suspended.

“However, there has been no official notification/circular from the airline or the Civil Aviation Authority, as yet.”

The development came a month after the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport (DfT) performed a comprehensive inspection of selected airports in Pakistan as part of the flight security preparations.

This was part of an agreement between the two governments on direct flights from Pakistan by the British airlines.

The DfT team had conducted a comprehensive audit of Lahore and Islamabad airports from November 22 to Dec­ember 2, 2021, including flight security arrangements.

The UK-based airline had started direct flights to Lahore on October 14, 2020. The airline currently operates direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week.

The airline already flies every single day from Islamabad, connecting friends and family, as well as business contacts.