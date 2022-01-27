PSL 7: ‘love how Rizwan goes on about his captaincy’, says Mike Haysman

PSL 7: Mike Haysman, a well-known commentator, praised Muhammad Rizwan's captaincy in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 opener against Karachi Kings.

Behind the stumps, the wicket-keeper batsman is recognised for his dexterity. Mike Haysman, on the other hand, was happy with Muhammad Rizwan’s enthusiastic captaincy.

Mike Haysman couldn’t stop complimenting Multan Sultans’ captain for his upbeat demeanour on the field from the commentary box.

Mike Haysman observed him marshalling his troops as the Karachi Kings batted first.

“Love how Rizwan goes on about his captaincy. He is packed with energy, like a bunny that never stops hopping. I love his style.” He said.

Last year, Muhammad Rizwan was the winning captain as Multan Sultans won their first PSL title. Under Muhammad Rizwan’s aggressive leadership, the squad gained momentum in the rescheduled leg of PSL 6 and never looked back, eventually becoming winners.

