Samsung a32 price in Pakistan after PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung A32 : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung a32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty.

Price of Samsung in USD is $248.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung a32

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC) Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 550 $31 to $100 Rs. 4323 $101 to $200 Rs. 11561 $201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem