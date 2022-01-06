Shaniera urges Karachiites to donate winter clothes to needy

The bold and audacious Shaniera Akram urged people to donate warm clothes and accessories this winter to the needy people who have nothing to wear in this weather.

Amid the heavy rainfalls in Karachi, the activist stepped out to distribute some winter clothes to the needy and shared it on social media to motivate her fans.

Shaniera has always been strongly vocal about social work and she does what she promotes.

She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Yes the weather is nice, hope your all enjoying. But remember that out there on the street it was not so cozy. This morning was cold and wet and there were woman and babies soaked by the side of the road. The only bedding and clothing that many people own was drenched and muddy from last night’s rain.”

Wasim Akram’s wife also made it clear that the activity was not a publicity stunt but a gentle reminder to all those who were truly blessed and could bring change in others’ lives.

“So if this makes an impact on you, Tomorrow morning take out what ever blankets, towels, jumpers, hoodies, scarves, old bedding and socks that you have and give them to those in need,” she urged the social media users.

Shaniera summed up her post with a request with the fans to step out and donate winter accessories to those who are in dire need.