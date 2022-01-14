Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 12:28 am

Specs & Features Of Toyota Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Specs & Features Of Toyota Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco

The Toyota Fortuner Legender and Revo Rocco have arrived in Pakistan, as you are aware. These are the most recent facelifts for these two automobiles. We first reported on them in November, when they were discovered in Pakistan. As a result, we’ve decided to disclose the technical specifications and attributes of these two cars.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Specs and Features

As per our sources, the upgraded specs and features of this car are:

  • Clearance Sonar (front and rear) also called Parking Sensors, making the parking process for driver very easy.
  • Dual-Zone AC, means driver and passenger can adjust the AC temperature as per their choice.
  • New soft leather steering wheel
  • New alloy design
  • New front bumper
  • New rear bumper
  • Redesigned radiator grille
  • New LED sequential headlamps + Rear Combination Sequential lights
  • Legender grade badge
  • New premium dual-tone black and maroon interior colour scheme
  • New perforated leather seats, meaning there will be holes in the seats’ leather
  • Changed central cluster
  • Ambient light in doors, centre cluster and footwell
  • 12V USB charger connector

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Revo Rocco 

And here are additional specs and features of Revo Rocco:

  • Like Legender, this car also has Clearance Sonar (front and rear)
  • Dual AC Zone
  • 18-inch Alloys with new design
  • Overfedner with new style and design
  •  New front bumper
  • New rear bumper
  • Redesigned radiator grille
  • New Rocco sticker
  • New design in back tailgate garnish
  • New and stylish headlamp
  • New deck bar with light and on/off switchRevo Rocco

Let us inform you that the present Fortuner and Revo variations will stay on the market, while Legender and Rocco will be new grades. They’re also CKD (constructed locally) units. This is fantastic news for Fortuner and Revo fans, since they will now have more alternatives to choose from.

Read More

26 mins ago
Upcoming CPEC projects expected to attract $28 billion: official

KARACHI: The upcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure projects are likely to...
30 mins ago
NTDC completes second phase of Neelum Jhehlum transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has completed and...
36 mins ago
Kanye West probed by LAPD after being named in 'Battery' Report

Famous American rapper and fashion icon Kanye West has been called as...
1 hour ago
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's rumored wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar seem to have taken the permanent seat...
1 hour ago
Dogecoin surges as Tesla accepts payments

LONDON: Cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped more than 20 per cent on Friday as...
2 hours ago
Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI: Emirates airline’s ‘flight attendant’ accompanied by an A380 was back...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

'Scream' returns to satirize new 'golden era' of horror
7 mins ago
‘Scream’ returns to satirize new ‘golden era’ of horror

Twenty-five years ago, "Scream" -- starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox --...
Fortuner Legender
16 mins ago
Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco Are Launching This Week!

We informed you two months ago that Toyota was working on something...
Priyanka Chopra having plans for children with Nick Jonas
18 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra is too busy to have kids with Nick Jonas

Fans are usually curious about celebrities' personal lives, and Priyanka Chopra is...
Tanzania launches Chinese financed project to enhance civil aviation safety
21 mins ago
Tanzania launches Chinese financed project to enhance civil aviation safety

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian authorities on Friday launched...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600