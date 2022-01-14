Specs & Features Of Toyota Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco

The Toyota Fortuner Legender and Revo Rocco have arrived in Pakistan, as you are aware. These are the most recent facelifts for these two automobiles. We first reported on them in November, when they were discovered in Pakistan. As a result, we’ve decided to disclose the technical specifications and attributes of these two cars.

Toyota Fortuner Legender Specs and Features

As per our sources, the upgraded specs and features of this car are:

Clearance Sonar (front and rear) also called Parking Sensors, making the parking process for driver very easy.

making the parking process for driver very easy. Dual-Zone AC, means driver and passenger can adjust the AC temperature as per their choice.

New soft leather steering wheel

New alloy design

New front bumper

New rear bumper

Redesigned radiator grille

New LED sequential headlamps + Rear Combination Sequential lights

Legender grade badge

New premium dual-tone black and maroon interior colour scheme

New perforated leather seats, meaning there will be holes in the seats’ leather

Changed central cluster

Ambient light in doors, centre cluster and footwell

12V USB charger connector

Revo Rocco

And here are additional specs and features of Revo Rocco:

Like Legender, this car also has Clearance Sonar (front and rear)

Dual AC Zone

18-inch Alloys with new design

Overfedner with new style and design

New front bumper

New rear bumper

Redesigned radiator grille

New Rocco sticker

New design in back tailgate garnish

New and stylish headlamp

New deck bar with light and on/off switch

Let us inform you that the present Fortuner and Revo variations will stay on the market, while Legender and Rocco will be new grades. They’re also CKD (constructed locally) units. This is fantastic news for Fortuner and Revo fans, since they will now have more alternatives to choose from.