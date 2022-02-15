Julia Fox channelling Kim Kardashian as she takes to the runway at NYFW

Julia Fox, who just ended her relationship with the musician formerly known as Kanye West, launched LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week presentation in black, drawing comparisons to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s 2019 fashion style.

Fox broke up with Ye after the show, according to The Associated Press. “I adore Kanye.” “We’re still very good friends, and I wish him the best,” she remarked.

Ye’s separation with Fox came after only six weeks of dating, and it coincided with Ye’s social media rants about Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson.

On Valentine’s Day, he uploaded a picture of a truckload of red roses he had given to Kim’s Hidden Hills, California, estate, where she lives with their four children. It’s a house they used to share.

Elsewhere at NYFW, Smith, the designer, observed a minute of quiet Monday night inside a century-old private club to honour his late mentor, Andre Leon Talley.

Smith handed out a refined yet still distinctive sensual collection full of dazzle in gold, blue, and red, and small minis with carved out cut-outs in all the appropriate places, with his guests scattered around rooms at the Down Town Association, one of the city’s oldest private clubs.

Fox opened Smith’s act at the 163-year-old Financial District club in a high-neck, long-sleeve black evening gown with cut-outs at the midriff, chest, and back that caressed her body.

Smith claims that the women who buy his outfits are “all about being the centre of attention.”

Smith, a 33-year-old Queens native, founded his own business in 2013. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Kardashian West, and Hailey Bieber have all worn his designs.