The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Thursday called off its protest and unlocked the entrance gate of the sessions court after a notification about a new mechanism of allocation of cases in district courts was withdrawn.

District and Sessions Judge Habibullah Amir had issued a notification envisaging transfer of cases pending before civil courts at Aiwan-i-Adl to respective tehsils/sub-divisions the plaintiffs concerned belonged to.

The lawyers led by the LBA were on protest since February 14. They boycotted the courts’ proceedings and also kept the entrance gates of the sessions court locked, denying access to litigant public and police personnel.

Other bar associations and councils also supported the protest of the LBA and demanded the withdrawal of the new system of allocation.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising leadership of Pakistan Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association and the LBA held a meeting with Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The meeting turned out to be successful for the lawyers as the notification was withdrawn.

Later, the lawyers called off their protest and unlocked the sessions court’s gates.