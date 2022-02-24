PGA players don’t see setbacks ending Saudi league plans

US star Brooks Koepka is among the top PGA Tour players who doesn’t see the proposed Saudi-backed league vanishing. Image: AFP

Even after several top stars said they are staying with the US PGA Tour over a proposed Saudi-funded rival, other players do not see the upstart group stopping anytime soon.

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were among top players who last week expressed their PGA support over the Saudi Golf League plan backed by Greg Norman and LIV Golf Investments.

But US stars Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler see the big money and other issues that made the Saudi league tempting not going away quickly.

“I think it’s going to still keep going,” four-time major winner Koepka said. “I think there will still be talk. Everyone talks about money. They’ve got enough of it.

“I don’t see it backing down. They can just double up and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson on Tuesday apologized for comments from an upcoming book calling the Saudi backers “scary” and saying his desire for leverage over the PGA in a bid for more money allowed him to excuse concerns over human rights issues.

“He can think whatever he wants to think, man. He can do whatever he wants to do,” Koepka said. “I’m happy with the PGA Tour. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.”

Mickelson didn’t back away from issues he had with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who met with players over the Saudi proposal at the Honda Classic, which tees off Thursday at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“I don’t see it going away,” Fowler said. “They’re not scared about the situation. It has been interesting to kind of learn the ins and outs of both sides, but yeah, it has been an interesting week or so these last five to seven days.”

Fowler said competition for the PGA might lead to changes and improvements.

“I’ve always looked at having competition as a good thing,” Fowler said. “Ultimately I think that if everything kind of goes the right way, I think everyone comes out in a better place.

“If you’re trying to be the best, you want to find ways that you can be better than your competitors. It goes through sport, business, tours, whatever it may be.

“I just hope that everything kind of continues to either head the right way or not the wrong way, and we can all end up in a better place in the future.

“Do I think the PGA Tour is the best place to play currently? Yes. Do I think it could get better? Yes.”

– ‘Still the best place’ –

Fowler said not everything is about money with issues that some players have with the PGA.

“I won’t go into details in here, but stuff has been mentioned,” Fowler said. “I’ve met with Jay at times, we’re going to get together, and he’s sitting down and meeting with players continuously over the weeks.

“Do I think it can be better? Yes, but at the same time I do believe that it is still the best place to play currently.”

World number 21 Daniel Berger backs the PGA and likes some of the recent initiatives, such as a bonus for social media popularity, seen as a way to combat the Saudi-backed league. He also says Mickelson deserves a measure of forgiveness for his comments.

“My experience with Phil in the past has been good experiences, and I think everyone deserves a second chance, so if he sincerely is sorry for what he said, then I think he deserves a second chance.”