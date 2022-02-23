PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to field against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to field first against Multan Sultans in the qualifier of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match. The team that wins the match proceeds to the final, while the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.

Multan Sultans have played ten matches, nine of which they have won and one of which they have lost. Multan Sultans are in first place with 18 points on the table.

Lahore Qalandars have played ten matches, six of which they have won and four of which they have lost. With 12 points on the table, the Lahore Qalandars are in second place.