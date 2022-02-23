Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 02:50 pm
Shaun Tait to arrive late in Pakistan due to his father’s demise

Pakistan’s new bowling coach, ex-Australian pacer Shaun Tait will arrive in Pakistan at a later date due to his father’s demise, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

PCB issued a statement expressing their condolences to Shaun Tait on the demise of his father and informing him that his arrival in Pakistan has been delayed.

“PCB condoles the passing of bowling coach Shaun Tait’s father, due to which his arrival in Pakistan has been delayed. Shaun’s new arrival date will be confirmed in due course,” the statement read.

Tait’s arrival in Pakistan had previously been delayed due to a lack of travel documents.

Tait will be providing coaching services to the Men in Green for the next 12 months. While naming the squad for the Test series against Australia, the PCB announced the appointments of coaches.

For the Australia series, Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach, while Saqlain Mushtaq will be the head coach for a year.

