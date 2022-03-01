Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 01:19 pm
BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Pakistan’s progress on Shab-e-Mairaj

BOL Media Group and Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. Image: File

BOL Media Group Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished prosperity and progress of Pakistan on the sacred night of Shab-e-Mairaj.

In a tweet, Mr Shaikh wrote, “Let’s pray for Pakistan’s prosperity & progress on this sacred Night of Ascent, & ask Almighty Allah for His help & forgiveness in these testing times when many parts of the world are caught in conflict & turmoil. “Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.” (Quran 17:1)

Shab e Miraj translates to the Night of Ascent. It refers to the incident of Isra and Mairaj when the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was taken to the Heavens from the Masjid Al Haram in Mecca. Shab e Miraj or the Night of Journey carries great significance in Islam.

1 hour ago
PM Imran to announce industrial package in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce an industrial package in Lahore...
2 hours ago
Miftah, Ahsan Iqbal pick apart govt’s move to cut petrol, electricity prices

In response to the government’s slashing petrol and electricity prices, veteran Pakistan...
2 hours ago
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani emphasises need to boost border trade

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that we are doing our best...
3 hours ago
PML-N to repeal PECA ordinance after coming into power: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of Opposition in National...
3 hours ago
Pakistan calls for equitable, balanced approach towards issues of arms control

Pakistan has called for an equitable and balanced approach towards issues of...
3 hours ago
Pakistan Customs seizes ice drug valuing Rs257mn

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs, Gwadar has seized 8.5 KGs methamphetamine drug...

