BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes Pakistan’s progress on Shab-e-Mairaj

BOL Media Group Chairman Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wished prosperity and progress of Pakistan on the sacred night of Shab-e-Mairaj.

In a tweet, Mr Shaikh wrote, “Let’s pray for Pakistan’s prosperity & progress on this sacred Night of Ascent, & ask Almighty Allah for His help & forgiveness in these testing times when many parts of the world are caught in conflict & turmoil. “Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seeing.” (Quran 17:1)

Shab e Miraj translates to the Night of Ascent. It refers to the incident of Isra and Mairaj when the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was taken to the Heavens from the Masjid Al Haram in Mecca. Shab e Miraj or the Night of Journey carries great significance in Islam.