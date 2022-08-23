Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

For the second time, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the second time, Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus. The megastar updated his followers on Twitter about the same. He wrote, “T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏”.

T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Along with anticipating the release of his most recent movie, “Brahmastra,” which he co-starred in with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mr. Bachchan was currently filming for the upcoming season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” When Big B tested positive for COVID back in 2020, he was admitted to the hospital and a hospital representative verified that he had to go through a number of tests. Abhishek Bachchan, the star’s son, also contracted COVID-19 in July 2020, just after the 79-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus.

At the time, Abhishek tweeted the information with the following words: “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you”.

In recent months, he has participated in the filming of Vikas Bahl’s “Goodbye.” As well as Sooraj Barjatya’s “Uunchai,” and the remake of “The Intern” starring Deepika Padukone.