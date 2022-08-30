Fans react to House of the Dragon’s theme music

House of the Dragon is a prequel/spinoff of the popular series Game of Thrones.

The show chose to play things safe while also bringing back memories of the show.

Fans and critics applauded the opening theme tune and other musical works by Iranian-German composer Ramin Djawadi.

Disney+ Hotstar started broadcasting the second episode of House of the Dragon. And while a mention of Daenerys Targaryen in the first episode moved many to tears, the second episode took things a step further. After the frigid opening of the pilot, episode 2 debuted the beginning titles, and many viewers were thrilled to hear the iconic Game of Thrones theme song play once more. To the pleasure of the majority of fans, while the spinoff’s aesthetics were different, the legendary Ramin Djawadi piece was left unaltered. Read our review of House of the Dragon, season 2, here. After a violent premiere, the show calms down.

The House of the Dragon intro is bloodier and displays the Targaryen genealogy from Aegon to Viserys, in contrast to the Game of Thrones intro, which featured a raven’s voyage through a 3-D depiction of the Westeros geography. Regarding the images, a supporter remarked, “Oh wow the new intro is beautiful.” Others claimed they were taken back in time to the days of Game of Thrones. One admirer said, “It gave me goosebumps again like it was 2011.” “The iconic BGM returns with a new intro,” another user tweeted. Others claimed it gave them a “nostalgic” feeling, while some expressed alarm about how “bloody” the new graphics were.

With Fire and Blood the House of the Dragon intro has finally arrived. #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/2jIfiZes5u — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) August 29, 2022

The showrunners of House of the Dragon, Ryan Condal and Martin, adapted George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood for television. has already received a second season renewal, days following the debut episode’s record-breaking viewership. The series examines Westeros, the fictitious continent in Martin’s books, during the Targaryen dynasty’s dominance, and is around 200 years before to the events of Game of Thrones. It focuses on the internal civil conflict within House Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragon, which ultimately caused their demise.

