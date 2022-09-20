Advertisement
Anushka Sharma discusses her experience wearing compression tights on "Chakda Xpress"

Articles
  • Anushka Sharma, who will appear in the upcoming film Chakda’Xpress while wearing compression tights
  • Shares her struggle with the audience
  • On her Instagram story, Sharma posted a picture in which she could be seen wearing only black clothing.
In the photo, Sharma was seen wearing all black clothing. On the set of Chakda ‘Xpress, she was frequently spotted donning a pair of compression tights.

“When you got-to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz sports drama film.” Anushka wrote on her Instagram account.

The actress from Band Baja Baraat is currently hard at work on her upcoming film Chakda’Xpress, which is a biopic about the life and struggles of a former Indian cricketer named Jhulan Goswami.

At this time, she is participating in a filming schedule that is taking place in the United Kingdom.

In 2008, Sharma made her first appearance on screen in the film Rab Nee Bana Di Jodi, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was most recently seen in the film Zero, in which she co-starred with SRK. After that, she took some time off to focus on her pregnancy.

Now, Anushka Sharma is making her comeback with the upcoming film Chakda’Xpress, which is a sports drama. According to reports, the premiere of the movie is scheduled for the year 2023.

