Anushka Sharma, who will appear in the upcoming film Chakda’Xpress while wearing compression tights

Shares her struggle with the audience

On her Instagram story, Sharma posted a picture in which she could be seen wearing only black clothing.

Advertisement

In the photo, Sharma was seen wearing all black clothing. On the set of Chakda ‘Xpress, she was frequently spotted donning a pair of compression tights.

Also Read Anushka Sharma is heartbroken to see Virat Kohli off to T20I series It's safe to say that Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat...

“When you got-to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz sports drama film.” Anushka wrote on her Instagram account.

The actress from Band Baja Baraat is currently hard at work on her upcoming film Chakda’Xpress, which is a biopic about the life and struggles of a former Indian cricketer named Jhulan Goswami.

At this time, she is participating in a filming schedule that is taking place in the United Kingdom.

In 2008, Sharma made her first appearance on screen in the film Rab Nee Bana Di Jodi, which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was most recently seen in the film Zero, in which she co-starred with SRK. After that, she took some time off to focus on her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Also Read Anushka Sharma responds after Virat Kohli’s century Virat Kohli scored 122 runs against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli scored his maiden...

Now, Anushka Sharma is making her comeback with the upcoming film Chakda’Xpress, which is a sports drama. According to reports, the premiere of the movie is scheduled for the year 2023.