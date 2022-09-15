Similar to her power in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has dominated Hollywood in just a decade!

Malti Marie’s multihyphenate mother, who travels the world for her business, is also a fashion idol for millions of people

she consistently appears on Best Dressed Lists, from the Oscars and Emmys to her own movie premieres.

Advertisement

This week’s episode of Vintage Point by Pinkvilla takes viewers back to 2009, when Priyanka Chopra was just 27 years old and visited the Toronto International Film Festival.

What’s Your Rashee?, starring Priyanka Chopra, had its world premiere at TIFF 2009, and PeeCee herself walked the red carpet like it was her own private runway. The Quantico actress wore a white saree by Manish Malhotra, complete with strapless top that matched the saree’s sparkling silver decorations, which matched the handbag she was carrying. The ensemble screamed indo-fusion. The actress wore the saree with an edgy twist to highlight her toned midriff.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra shows off her huge shoe collection/walk-in closet Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie from her walk-in closet in her LA...

Chopra was wearing pearl earrings, but the focus of the entire event was her gorgeous belly button piercing, which made everyone stop and turn to look at her. Priyanka completed her daring look with a short hairstyle with chic curls, dazzling silver stilettos, and enormous black sunglasses. Her outfit got everyone’s attention. PeeCee’s appearance at the time elicited conflicting responses from the fashion police.

Getty Images described the photo: “TORONTO – SEPTEMBER 19: Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of “What’s Your Raashee?” at the Roy Thompson Hall during the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.(Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images)”

Check her Iconic look at TIFF 2019:

Advertisement

The phrase “Once a slayer, always a slayer” perfectly describes PeeCee!

Citadel and It’s All Coming Back to Me are just two of the intriguing future projects starring Priyanka Chopra that fans may look forward to.