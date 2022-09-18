Moviegoers are anticipating the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in theatres on September 30th, this year.

With only a few days until the film’s premiere, the producers have already begun discussing a sequel.

During a recent press conference, the director revealed his plans for the sequel to his ambitious project.

He was cited as adding that the second instalment of the film will be released in the next nine months. Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play Nandini, Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will play Kundavai, while Jayam Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play important roles in PS 1.

Music maestro AR Rahman composed the film’s melodies, which were financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their labels Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. When it comes to the technical crew of Ponniyin Selvan, the cinematographer is Ravi Varman, and the editing department is directed by A. Sreekar Prasad.

The film’s marketing campaign is currently in full force. Trisha, who plays Kundavai in the show, was recently photographed at a promotional event in Chennai. She looked stunning in a crimson Anarkali gown with a matching dupatta. She wore the day’s attire with her hair straight, a little bindi, and subtle makeup.