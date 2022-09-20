The movie Brahmastra has been doing well at the box office

but a meme that has been circulating online about Alia Bhatt’s character has everyone

including the cast, laughing uncontrollably

According to reports, a mimicry artist made a hilarious jab at Alia Bhatt’s character Isha, who throughout the film keeps calling Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva by the wrong name.

The actress who stars in Gangubai Kathiawadi stated that she found the video to be more humorous than offensive.

“That is without a doubt one of my favourites. Chandni is very talented as an imitator. In a recent interview with NDTV, the actress made the following remark about Alia Bramastra: “She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding.”

In addition, Ranbir revealed the reason behind Alia’s character using Shiva’s name so frequently throughout the film.

“I would always ask Ayan that her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?’ But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense,” the actor from Rockstar stated in the same interview. “And I think that makes sense.”

The director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji, provided an explanation regarding the repetitive dialogues in the film and added, “People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

In the meantime, the film also features prominent performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in key roles.