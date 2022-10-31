Math Riddles: Solve these to Demonstrate if your Genius

Math issues can be found anywhere. They appear in everyday life, ranging from basic addition to complex equations.

Some even necessitate the use of a calculator or computer to solve.

However, if you want to advance in life, you must grasp basic math skills.

This is why we’ve prepared a math puzzle that requires a high IQ to solve.

Are you up to the challenge?

We think you are. That’s why you’re here, isn’t it?

Let’s get started.

Solve these to Demonstrate Your Genius:

Answer the two riddles.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Isn’t it a little tricky?

But we have faith in you. If anyone can do it, it’s you.

Prepare yourself. Your time has come.

Best wishes!

Math Riddle Solution

Math Riddle #1

Jeremy consumes 50 pounds of rice on every seventh day, i.e. on days 7, 14, 21, 28,…. 140, 147.

The total number of seventh days is 150/7 = 21. ( he eats 50 pounds)

As a result, the regular days are = 150 – 21 = 129. ( he eats 50 pounds)

As a result, he will eat in 150 days.

= (129) x (60) + (21) x (50) (50)

= 7740 + 1050

= 8790 pounds

As a result, Jeremy will consume 8790 pounds of rice in 150 days.

#2 Math Puzzle

Assuming today is January 1, 2010, the previous day would be December 30, 2009.

Grandpa Griffin was 96 years old on December 30, 2009. He is 97 years old today, January 1, 2010.

He will be 98 on December 31, 2010, and 99 the following year, on December 31, 2011. As a result, the date of birth is December 31, 1912.

Congratulations to those who solved these puzzles right immediately.

We hope you had fun with this math puzzle.

