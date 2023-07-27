IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

Chairman PTI could not get stay-order in Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) could not get immediate stay-order in Toshakhana case from Islamabad High Court(IHC).

Islamabad High Court has fixed all cases related to Toshakhana for hearing next week.

According to the details, the court scheduled the stay-order request for hearing next week. Chief Justice Amir Farooq has issued orders in this regard.

The court held a hearing today after the verdict of the Supreme Court and reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of Khawaja Haris.

Islamabad High Court sent Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar to Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) for verification.

The court has directed that the FIA submit a report on the Facebook posts before the next hearing, the FIA will conduct forensics to determine whether the Facebook posts are relevant to the judge.