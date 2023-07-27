Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

Articles
Advertisement
IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

IHC fixes cases related to Toshakhana for hearing

Advertisement
  • Chairman PTI could not get stay-order in Toshakhana case.
  • The court scheduled stay-order request for hearing next week.
  • Chief Justice Amir Farooq has issued orders in this regard.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) could not get immediate stay-order in Toshakhana case from Islamabad High Court(IHC).

Islamabad High Court has fixed all cases related to Toshakhana for hearing next week.

According to the details, the court scheduled the stay-order request for hearing next week. Chief Justice Amir Farooq has issued orders in this regard.

The court held a hearing today after the verdict of the Supreme Court and reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments of Khawaja Haris.

Islamabad High Court sent Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar to Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) for verification.

Also Read

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief’s appeal against FIA summons on cypher inquiry
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief’s appeal against FIA summons on cypher inquiry

Latif Khosa says it's a crime to tap any PM's phone. Rana...

Advertisement

The court has directed that the FIA submit a report on the Facebook posts before the next hearing, the FIA will conduct forensics to determine whether the Facebook posts are relevant to the judge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story