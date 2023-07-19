PM expresses sorrow over loss of 12 lives in Rawalpindi

PM expresses sorrow over loss of 12 lives due to rain

PM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest departed souls in peace.

He directed local administration to remain on high alert.

He said youth always excelled whenever given opportunities.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 12 lives due to heavy rain near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road here.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

He directed the local administration to remain on high alert due to heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s youth always proved their mettle at the international level whenever provided the right opportunities.

In a tweet, he mentioned his yesterday’s launch of a youth sports initiative programme aimed at converging the energies of youth towards a positive direction.

PM Sharif expressed confidence that youth would excel under the patronage of the Prime Minister’s Youth Sports Initiative.

Advertisement

He pointed out the shortage of facilities for sportsmen in the country to compete in the games at the international level. The programme would promote sports across the country through the training of talented youth, he added.

The prime minister hoped that future governments would ensure the continuity of the programme in best interest of the youth.

Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier launched multiple initiatives for promoting sports culture and welfare of the sports persons including the Rs 5 billion Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund with seed money of Rs 5 billion.

Also Read Shehbaz Sharif launches PM’s Youth Sports Initiative PM also launched Pakistan Sports Endowment Fund. He performed soft launch of...

The other initiatives include the soft launch of the first dedicated Sports University, the Elite Sportspersons Development Programme and the e-sports development programme.