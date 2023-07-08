Taxi driver killed by dacoits in Ubaro over not paying ransom

LAHORE: A taxi driver from Rawalpindi has been killed by dacoits in Ubaro area of Sindh over non-payment of ransom, Punjab police said.

Arshad Mahmood, who was a taxi driver in Rawalpindi, arrived in Ubaro on June 26 after seeing an advertisement for a cheap car on Facebook.

The taxi driver sent a picture of his safe arrival to his son on WhatsApp. He asked his son to contact the car owners so that he could purchase the vehicle and return to Rawalpindi by night. Arshad Mahmood lost contact with his family afterwards.

Punjab police spokesperson said the kidnappers demanded a ransom of one crore rupees through a phone call and the families were asked to come to Daharki town.

The victim’s brother and other relatives reached Ubaro on June 27 and sought eh assistance of the Sindh Police. Despite the passage of two days, the brothers of the kidnapped taxi driver could not get any adequate help from Ubaro police.

The dacoits killed hostage Arshad on June 29 and dumped his body in the border area of Kachha Ronti, Punjab Police spokesperson said. On receiving the information about the dead body, Machhka police informed the next of kin. The victim’s brother, Taimur Ahmed, narrated the incident to Punjab police.

Police in Machcha, Rahim Yar Khan registered a case of the incident under humanitarian and legal action, while further action is in progress.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan said police are continuing intelligence operations during the operation in Kacha areas. He said an awareness campaign is also being conducted to keep citizens away from honey traps.

He said five dacoits surrendered, 6 were killed, one was injured, while 28 were arrested during the operation in Rahim Yar Khan.

