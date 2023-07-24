Civil judge’s wife accused of torturing domestic maid in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The wife of a civil judge posted in the Judicial Academy allegedly tortured a teenage domestic maid at their residence in Islamabad.

According to reports, the wife of judicial officer Asim Hafeez brutally tortured 18-year-old Rizwana after accusing her of steal jewelry. The girl was admitted to a hospital in Sargodha after being handed over to her parents.

After receiving information, District Police Officer Sargodha, SP Investigation, ASP City Sargodha reached the hospital where the girl was receiving treatment. Police said the girl was hired to work at the judge’s residence through a person named Mukhtar.

The girl parents told police that their daughter was severely tortured by the wife of the judicial officer after accusation of theft. The hospital staff said the girl has injuries on her head, face and body and marks caused by violence

After the girl’s condition worsened, the judicial officer’s wife called her parents and handed over their daughter who took her from Islamabad to Sargodha.

Police said the incident of violence took place in Hamak police station area of Islamabad. They said all possible medical assistance is being provided to the girl at DHQ Sargodha

Sargodha Police is in touch with Islamabad Police and fulfilling legal requirements and providing full legal support to the injured girl and her family.

Civil Judge Asim Hafeez has denied the accusation that his wife tortured the domestic maid. He said the girl was not willing to go home and feared her mother would beat her. When asked to leave, the judge claimed the girl started hitting herself against the wall.

He said the girl came to work in December 2022 and wore a headscarf and never complained about a head injury even though her hair was infested with lice. “I am against physical violence. I never witness the incident of torture,” he said.

He further said that the girl ate mud from a flower pot which developed a scar on her face. The judge took advice from a doctor in Gujranwala fifteen days ago who confirmed the girl had an allergic reaction and provided treatment.

The judge said his wife went with their driver to hand over the girl to her mother. He said the girl’s mother started beating her daughter and said they had to come all the way from Sargodha.

When asked whether the girl was tortured after being accused of stealing jewelry, he said his wife complained her jewelry was missing but did accuse the girl of theft. She said the girl was not of sound mind and may have thrown the jewelry item.