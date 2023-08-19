Federal Govt appoints Riffat Mukhtar as IG Sindh

Government also issued notification of new IG Sindh.

Earlier, Riffat Mukhtar was serving in Punjab province .

Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to report to Establishment Division.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed Riffat Mukhtar, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as the Inspector General of Sindh Police and his notification has also been issued.

Provincial Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar was serving in Punjab who has been transferred to Sindh Police.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, who is serving as Inspector General of Police, has gone on vacation these days.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has been directed to report to the Establishment Division until further orders.

Earlier, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar was also posted as RPO Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. He also served as DIG Motorways.

It should be remembered that earlier Ghulam Nabi Memon was appointed IG Sindh Police. He was appointed to this post on June 02 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read CTD arrests 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders LAHORE: During intelligence-based raids, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested...

Earlier, During intelligence-based raids, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders in various cities of Punjab, Bol News reported.

The vicious terrorists arrested from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin were making dangerous plans.