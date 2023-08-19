Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Federal Govt appoints Riffat Mukhtar as IG Sindh

Federal Govt appoints Riffat Mukhtar as IG Sindh

Articles
Advertisement
Federal Govt appoints Riffat Mukhtar as IG Sindh

Federal Govt appoints Riffat Mukhtar as IG Sindh

Advertisement
  • Government also issued notification of new IG Sindh.
  • Earlier, Riffat Mukhtar was serving in Punjab province .
  • Ghulam Nabi Memon directed to report to Establishment Division.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The federal government has appointed Riffat Mukhtar, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as the Inspector General of Sindh Police and his notification has also been issued.

Provincial Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar was serving in Punjab who has been transferred to Sindh Police.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, who is serving as Inspector General of Police, has gone on vacation these days.

Ghulam Nabi Memon has been directed to report to the Establishment Division until further orders.

Earlier, IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar was also posted as RPO Faisalabad and Bahawalpur. He also served as DIG Motorways.

It should be remembered that earlier Ghulam Nabi Memon was appointed IG Sindh Police. He was appointed to this post on June 02 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

CTD arrests 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders
CTD arrests 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders

LAHORE: During intelligence-based raids, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested...

Earlier, During intelligence-based raids, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)  arrested 13 terrorists, including three key Da’esh commanders in various cities of Punjab, Bol News reported.

The vicious terrorists arrested from Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chiniot, Kasur, Multan and Mandi Bahauddin were making dangerous plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story