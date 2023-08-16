Gold price increases by Rs 900 per tola

The gold was sold at Rs 223,800 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 771.

The 10 grams gold was sold at Rs 191,872 in markets.

KARACHI: Gold price increased by Rs 900 per tola in the country on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola has increased by Rs 900 and gold was sold at Rs 223,800 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 771 and gold was sold at Rs 191,872. The price of gold in the world market has increased by 2 dollars to 1905 dollars per ounce.

Earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1100 per tola to Rs222,900.

10 grams of gold became expensive by 943 rupees to Rs191101.



With a decrease of 11 dollars in the world market, gold per ounce became 1903 dollars.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.