KP Govt seeks audit of funds used in fight against terrorism

PESHAWAR: The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has requested the federal government to conduct a special audit of the funds received by the province in the fight against terrorism through the Auditor General of Pakistan(AGP).

The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has written a letter to the federal government to conduct a special audit of the funds, in which it has been asked that the Ministry of Finance should request the Auditor General of Pakistan to send a team to conduct the audit.

According to the document, the finance department has also sent TORs to the audit team, in which it is said that the audit team should investigate how much money the province has received so far in the fight against terrorism from the seventh NFC award, the home department, and the police. The increase in expenditure should be compared with other departments.

The letter said that the expenditure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism should be ascertained, while the audit team should also find out the impact of the money received on the expenditure. Similarly, the audit team should look into the anti-terrorism projects and the money spent.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives a percentage of the annual distributable income for the fight against terrorism. During the PTI regime, the province received Rs 415 billion in funds for the war against terrorism.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had insisted on a special audit of Rs 415 billion received by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf period.