Pakistan Navy ship SAIF visits Dubai

Navy Ship received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan.

Commanding Officer met with Deputy Commander UAE.

During meeting, matters of mutual interests discussed.

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates(UAE) during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

Upon arrival, Pakistan Navy Ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Abu Dhabi and Senior Officials of UAE Navy.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS SAIF called-on Deputy Commander UAE Naval Forces and other senior Officials of UAE Navy. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officer of PN ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of UAE in general and UAE Navy in particular.

PNS SAIF celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan at UAE. In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held onboard the ship which was attended by DA (P) and children of Pakistani School at UAE.

During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard UAE Naval units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken.

Upon culmination of port visit, PNS SAIF conducted bilateral naval exercise with UAE Navy Ship SALAHA to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Visit of PNS SAIF to UAE provided an opportunity for both brotherly countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.