Pakistan ready to help Afghanistan in war against terrorism: Bilawal

He said curbing terrorism is in interest of both countries.

FM said incidents of terrorism increased in Pakistan.

He said negotiations for caretaker setup is progressing slowly.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan is ready to help Afghanistan against terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his speech at the ceremony in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Afghanistan has been demanded to stop terrorism as Pakistan also has terrorism and Afghanistan also has terrorism. He said stopping terrorism is in the interest of both countries.

He said that Pakistan’s policy on terrorism is clear, the weapons and supplies left by NATO are with the terrorists in some places. He said Pakistan is ready to help Afghanistan to fight terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the occupation of Kabul, the incidents of terrorism have increased in Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that the arrival of important world leaders is proof that the country’s foreign policy is successful and Pakistan is not in the politics of blocs.

Also Read Experts say mother’s milk is basic right of newborn child QUETTA: A seminar was held at Children's Hospital Quetta on the occasion...

Advertisement

He said that the effort is to keep the Ministry of Foreign Affairs above the political parties. He further said the negotiations for a caretaker government are progressing slowly.