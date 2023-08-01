Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan ready to help Afghanistan in war against terrorism: Bilawal

Pakistan ready to help Afghanistan in war against terrorism: Bilawal

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan ready to help Afghanistan in war against terrorism: Bilawal

Pakistan ready to help Afghanistan in war against terrorism: Bilawal

Advertisement
  • He said curbing terrorism is in interest of both countries.
  • FM said incidents of terrorism increased in Pakistan.
  • He said negotiations for caretaker setup is progressing slowly.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan is ready to help Afghanistan against terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his speech at the ceremony in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Afghanistan has been demanded to stop terrorism as Pakistan also has terrorism and Afghanistan also has terrorism. He said stopping terrorism is in the interest of both countries.

He said that Pakistan’s policy on terrorism is clear, the weapons and supplies left by NATO are with the terrorists in some places. He said Pakistan is ready to help Afghanistan to fight terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the occupation of Kabul, the incidents of terrorism have increased in Pakistan.

The foreign minister said that the arrival of important world leaders is proof that the country’s foreign policy is successful and Pakistan is not in the politics of blocs.

Also Read

Experts say mother’s milk is basic right of newborn child
Experts say mother’s milk is basic right of newborn child

QUETTA: A seminar was held at Children's Hospital Quetta on the occasion...

Advertisement

He said that the effort is to keep the Ministry of Foreign Affairs above the political parties. He further said the negotiations for a caretaker government are progressing slowly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story