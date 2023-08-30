SHC extends stay order about ban on government jobs

MQM petition regarding ban on jobs was heard.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) has extended the stay order regarding the ban on government jobs in the province.

The petition of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) regarding the ban on jobs was heard.

Farogh Naseem appeared in the court on behalf of MQM and he presented the details of the appointment after the court order.

Farogh Naseem said that appointment letters were made on previous dates and this work continued for ten days. He said the law has been made a joke.

Meanwhile, Farogh Naseem requested the Chief Secretary Sindh to call for a detailed report and said that the AGPR should be ordered to stop the salaries and benefits because they have violated the court orders thus a contempt of court has been filed against them.

Farogh Naseem said that the job is being given based on a walk-in interview through the Deputy Commissioner. The medical certificates of previous dates were produced in the hospitals and no party received notice and copy of the application.

During the hearing, Faizan Memon submitted an advocacy letter on behalf of Jinnah Sindh Medical College. He said JSMU has not given any job after the approval of the syndicate and there have been no walk-in interviews. He said jobs have been given to teaching and non-teaching persons.

The court made the documents submitted by the petitioner a part of the record extended the stay order against the employment and adjourned the hearing till September 12.