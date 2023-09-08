Bollywood Stars Invest in Mumbai Office Properties

High-net-worth individuals have long favored real estate investments, and Bollywood’s elite are no exception. Notable Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty have previously made significant property investments. Recent reports now reveal that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, has acquired office spaces in a luxurious Mumbai property.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Amitabh Bachchan has purchased four office units spanning approximately 8,400 sq ft in a commercial project located in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area. The transaction amounted to nearly Rs. 29 crore, with the offices situated on the 21st floor. Kartik Aaryan secured an office space of nearly 2,100 sq ft for Rs. 10 crore, while Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh jointly purchased a similarly sized office for Rs. 9 crore.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol had also acquired offices in the same project earlier this year. The tower’s upper floors and basements are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by June 2025.

Kartik Aaryan had previously invested in a luxury apartment in July, valued at Rs. 17.50 crore, making it one of the area’s most expensive sales.

The Bollywood stars’ real estate investments reflect their smart financial choices in the ever-growing Indian property market.

