Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
CM removes 6 sub-registrar of BoR over corruption allegation

CM removes 6 sub-registrar of BoR over corruption allegation

Articles
Advertisement
CM removes 6 sub-registrar of BoR over corruption allegation

CM removes 6 sub-registrar of BoR over corruption allegation

Advertisement
  •  Caretaker CM Sindh talking to Minister Revenue Younis Dhaga.
  • Justice Baqar also directed removal of Office Superintendents.
  • CM also directed Board of Revenue to initiate inquiries.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar after receiving serious complaints of corruption against six sub-registrars and the Superintend of the Board of Revenue(BoR) has ordered their immediate transfer and posting of well-reputed officers in their place.

The CM talking to Minister Revenue Younis Dhaga on the telephone directed him to remove five sub-registrars – Badar Metlo, Shakil Vighio, Nadeem Baloch, Iqbal Hussain, Ismail Rahpoto, and Asif Sarki.

Justice Baqar also directed the removal of Office Superintendent of the Board of Revenue Zia Shah for his alleged involvement in corruption in the transfer/posting of Mukhtiarkars and other Revenue officers.

It may be noted that these officers were recently posted and now their immediate transfer has been ordered.

Also Read

Four railways officials suspended after Mianwali Express collision
Four railways officials suspended after Mianwali Express collision

MIANWALI: At least 29 passengers including the driver sustained injuries a train...

The CM also directed the Board of Revenue to initiate inquiries against them and report him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story