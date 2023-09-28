FBR decides not to extend deadline for filing income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided not to extend the last date for filing tax returns.

According to FBR, the last date for filing income tax returns is September 30, so far more than 1.7million people have filed their tax returns.

FBR officials say that income tax returns are likely to cross 2 million till September 30.

According to the authorities, the last date can be relaxed on prior application to the concerned commissioner, 15 days additional can be given on application by the taxpayer.