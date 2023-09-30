FIR of mosque suicide blast lodged against unknown terrorists

HANGU: The First Information Report (FIR) of the mosque blast at Doaba police station’s premises has been registered against unknown terrorists by the local police who obtained the body organs of the attacker for DNA test.

SHO Shahraz Khan told the media that police have registered an FIR against unknown attackers under 7ATC and other sections of the law. He said the body parts of the attackers were obtained for DNA tests.

The SHO said that five people were killed and 12 injured in the suicide blast inside the mosque during Friday’s sermon. The collapsed building caused most of the casualties.

Earlier, Five persons were martyred and twelve others injured in a blast on Friday in Doaba Masjid in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, BOL News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured persons were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Kohat. The incident took place during the Friday sermon when worshippers were gathered for weekly prayers.

District Police Officer Hangu Nasir Ahmad said two suicide bombers targeted the mosue by opening fire at the police. He said the successfully neutralized one suicide bomber at the mosque’s entrance through gunfire. However, the other assailant managed to enter inside the mosque and detonated himself where 30 to 40 worshippers were present for Friday prayer.