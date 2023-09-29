Death toll in Hangu mosque blast reaches 5, dozen injured

KOHAT: Five persons were martyred and twelve others injured in a blast on Friday in Doaba Masjid in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, BOL News reported.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured persons were shifted to Combined Military Hospital Kohat. The incident took place during the Friday sermon when worshippers were gathered for weekly prayers.

District Police Officer Hangu Nasir Ahmad said two suicide bombers targeted the mosue by opening fire at the police. He said the successfully neutralized one suicide bomber at the mosque’s entrance through gunfire. However, the other assailant managed to enter inside the mosque and detonated himself where 30 to 40 worshippers were present for Friday prayer.

Police said that those martyred in the bombings included a policeman and four civilians. Two policemen were also injured in the terrorists firing. The 12 people, rescued from the rubble, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to SHO Shahraz, the blast ripped through the masjid during the last sermon of Friday prayers. Roof of the masjid collapsed following the explosion which caused most of the casualties.

He said the firing at the gate by the police in which one of the terrorists was killed, alerted the worshipers and most of them moved to safe positions, otherwise the number of dead and injured would be higher. The timely action by the police resulted in fewer casualties following the blast, he added. He said security forces cordoned off the area after the blast while rescuers started rescue operations and shifted the injured people to District Headquarters Hospital.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the site of the Hangu mosque blast and appreciated the personnel of the law enforcement agencies for preventing massive incidents of terrorism.

He also visited the Combined Military Hospital in Thall and inquired after the injured. Speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander expressed the determination not to let terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs. He also gave directions to ensure treatment of the injured.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar have strongly condemned the blasts in Mastung and Hangu. They expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the blast. Praying for forgiveness and condoling with their families, they instructed to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the blasts.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has strongly condemned the blast in Hangu. In a statement, he said such cowardly terrorist acts cannot shake the nation’s resolve. He said the entire nation is united against terrorism. He reaffirmed the commitment to root out the menace of terrorism with the cooperation of security forces and the people.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan strongly condemned the blast and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

