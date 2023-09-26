Khawar Maneka hands over to ACE on physical remand 

ACE produced Khawar Maneka in court for physical remand.

OKARA: The local court of Okara handed over Khawar Maneka to the Anti-Corruption Establishment(ACE) Punjab on an 8-day physical remand.

The anti-corruption authorities produced Khawar Maneka in the court of a senior civil judge and sought his physical remand.

The court remanded Khawar Maneka on an 8-day physical remand and ordered him to be produced again on October 4.

On the other hand, the eyewitnesses say that Khawar Maneka was presented in court handcuffed, but while being taken back, his handcuffs were taken off while he was being taken back.

In a brief conversation with the journalists, Khawar Maneka said that he has nothing to do with politics, he has built a Mazar there, and there are shops for 60 years which are adjacent to the graveyards.

Earlier, The Official Secret Act Special Court extended the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand by 15 days till October 10, Bol News reported.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was hearing the case in the prison. The case has been adjourned till October 10.