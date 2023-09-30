Mastung Blast: Senators visits Civil Hospital Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with a delegation of senators, visited Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about the well-being of the injured from the Mastung blast.

Sanjrani was joined by Senator Zanseebullah Bazai, Prince Umar Ahmadzai, and Rukhsana Zuberi during the hospital visit to meet with the blast victims.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani conveyed his contentment with the care provided to the injured.

He emphasized that terrorists have no affiliation with Islam or humanity. The attack on the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) procession is a stark illustration of the terrorists’ anti-Islamic stance.

Sanjrani also commended the Pakistan Army and security forces for their effective counterterrorism efforts, assuring that victims would receive full assistance.

He underscored their shared empathy with the victims and their determination to prevent any disruption of the peace process.

Earlier, At least 52 people have been martyred and 45 others injured in a suicide blast near a procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Mastung district of Balochistan.

DSP City Nawaz Ghiskori is amongst those martyred in the incident. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. According to police, some injured persons have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.