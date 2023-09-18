Meera Reveals Her Meetings With B-Town Celebrities

Meera Jee has built her reputation through successful film and television roles.

Meera was among the first Pakistani artists to venture into Bollywood.

Meera revealed that she met Shahrukh Khan on four separate occasions.

Advertisement

Meera Jee is a renowned actress in the old Lollywood industry, known for her successful films and television appearances. Her undeniable talent has always shone through her work, but she has also garnered attention for various controversies throughout her career.

Meera holds the distinction of being one of the first Pakistani artists to venture into Bollywood. She acted in two Bollywood films and had the opportunity to interact with Bollywood celebrities on multiple occasions. During her appearance on the show “Public Demand,” hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider, she shared insights into her encounters with Bollywood stars, particularly her experiences meeting Shahrukh Khan.

She disclosed that she had the privilege of meeting SRK on four occasions, each of which was a memorable experience. Their encounters included a meeting at Abhishek Bachan’s birthday celebration and another when she visited India, invited to dinner at Dilip Kumar Sahab’s residence. Meera also mentioned her visit to India for Tsunami relief efforts, during which Sanjay Dutt personally invited her to participate in shows. She fondly recalled how Dilip Kumar Sahab expressed great happiness upon meeting her, noting that she carried the essence of Lahore with her.

Also Read Meera wanted to do Mahira Khan Role in “Maula Jatt” Meera Jee is widely recognized as one of the most successful actresses....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.