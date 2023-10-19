Election Tribunal allows Murtaza Wahab to contest by-elections from Keamari

KARACHI: Election Tribunal Malir has allowed Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to contest the by-elections from Keamari Town.

4 candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and two candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami(JI) had challenged the approval of Murtaza Wahab’s papers.

The petitions filed against the approval of the papers of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab were heard in the Election Tribunal Malir.

The petitioners stated that Murtaza Wahab is a resident of Gizri District South and according to local government rules, a candidate can contest elections only from the constituency where he is a resident and a voter.

During the hearing, the tribunal rejected all the applications filed against Murtaza Wahab.

Earlier, the returning officer of UC 8 Ibrahim Hyderi approved Murtaza Wahab’s papers.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab submitted his nomination papers on the last day of submission of nomination papers for the vacant local body seats in Karachi.

Election will be held on November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. without any break. The election commission will announce the results on November 8.

Murtaza Wahab will contest from UC 13 of Saddar Town, UC 3 of Mauripur Town, and UC 7 of Ibrahim Hyderi. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will submit his nomination paper from UC 7 Gadap Town.