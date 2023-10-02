Shailesh Lodha Addresses Trolling After Appearing At The Kapil Sharma Show

Shailesh Lodha is known for playing Taarak Mehta.

The actor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year.

He was asked about his attendance on the show and the trolling he faced.

One of the most gifted actors in the Indian showbiz is Shailesh Lodha. The celebrated poet is also a gifted actor. He is best known for playing Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running television program. The actor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show last year, but after a previous video of him criticizing the show became popular online, people began to tease him. Recently, the actor talked about his remark and offered much-needed clarity in an interview.

Last year, Shailesh Lodha made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was questioned throughout the interview about his attendance on the show and the subsequent trolling he experienced. Speaking about his involvement in the program, he said, “Kapil and I have collaborated, and in 2012, the two of us performed at performances in Singapore. Shailesh and Kapil hosted comedy nights at that time. I still stand by what I was attempting to convey at the moment, which was that flirting with guests by Bua and Daadi is improper in our culture. Main sahej nahi hoon, I don’t agree with that brand of comedy. But does it imply that I will never appear on his show while keeping my actions a secret from the public?

He further added, I attended his performance and demonstrated the potency of Hindi poetry. Everyone in the audience stood up crying as I delivered my poem “Maa” on the television. I went there and carried my poems with me. Without a doubt, Kapil is a fantastic artist and friend.”

When asked about some typical humorous occurrences in the modern entertainment industry, such as males dressed as women to amuse the audience or ideas like hitting on other men’s spouses, the speaker continued. He responded, “Unfortunately, we have to acknowledge one thing in this country—we are degenerating into mediocrity. No one wants to see or hear you if you’re attempting to become intelligent. Ninety percent of the crowd is dancing and enjoying the reels on Patli Kamariya today. And no one will listen to you if you try to sound intelligent.”

Today Shailesh Lodha was seen leaving the airport early in the morning. Where is going has not yet been determined. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor looked super stylish in denim and a blue sweatshirt.

