Weather Update For Karachi, Hyderabad : October 2023

Karachi, Sindh:

Morning forecast:

The day starts with a clear sky and a low temperature of 24°C, with a gentle westerly wind at 11 km/h.

Afternoon forecast:

Anticipate partly sunny conditions, with a high of 35°C. The wind will blow from the west at 9 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h.

Night forecast:

Expect clear skies in the evening, with a low of 26°C. The westerly wind will persist at 11 km/h, with gusts up to 28 km/h.

Sunrise/Sunset:

On this day, there will be approximately 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight. The sun will rise at 6:33 AM and set at 5:59 PM. There will also be an additional 10 hours and 47 minutes of moonlight, with the moon rising at 1:40 PM and setting at 12:27 AM.

Temperature History:

The forecasted high for the day is 35°C, while the expected low is 24°C. On average, temperatures for this date typically reach a high of 35°C and a low of 21°C. In comparison, last year’s weather featured a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C on the same date.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Morning forecast:

High of 37°C, with a RealFeel® of 37°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 35°C.

Night forecast:

low of 24°C, with a RealFeel® of 26°C.

Sunrise and Sunset:

sunrise at 6:28 AM and sunset at 5:54 PM, giving a total of 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

Cloud Cover:

minimal chances of precipitation (1%) with 20% cloud cover during the day and a near-clear sky (1% cloud cover) at night.

Temperature History:

Expect a warm day with temperatures reaching a high of 37°C, while the evening will cool down to a low of 24°C. Throughout the day, the RealFeel® temperature is expected to remain close to the actual temperature, varying between 26°C and 37°C. The day will be characterized by hazy sunshine with a moderate UV index of 6. Winds will predominantly be from the southwest, ranging from 13 km/h to occasional gusts of 30 km/h.

