Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers from NA-194 Larkana approved

Bilawal Bhutto submitted nomination papers from three constituencies.

He did not submit nomination papers from any seat in Karachi.

PPP Chairman is also contesting election from Lahore.

LARKANA: The nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from National Assembly Constituency NA 194 Larkana-I have been approved.

On the occasion of scrutiny in Larkana, Bilawal Bhutto’s lawyers and party leader reached the Returning Officer Office where after scrutiny, the nomination papers of the Chairman People’s Party were approved.

It should be noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has submitted nomination papers from Larkana, Lahore, and Qamber Shahdad Kot for the upcoming general election of 2024.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted nomination papers from NA 127, NA 194, and NA 196.

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left the election field of Karachi, he did not submit nomination papers from any seat in Karachi.

Earlier, The nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 have been accepted.

PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen submitted nomination papers from party leader Nawaz Sharif’s NA-130, which has been approved.