PTI moves ECP against interim governments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has field a joint application against caretaker governments in Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The federal and four provincial governments, 17 District Returning Officers and National Database & Registration Authority(NADRA) have been made parties in the application of 54 candidates of PTI. Incidents in 49 constituencies have also been mentioned in the petition.

The petition states that PTI is being deprived of its constitutional right by caretaker governments. Candidates, endorsers and recommenders are being arrested from Returning Officers offices.

The candidates said in the application that PTI has submitted the details of the incidents in 49 constituencies. On behalf of PTI, the petition was submitted by lawyer Intizar Panjotha.

It should be noted that the Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the nomination papers of several PTI leaders from across the country including the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

On the other hand, the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 concluded on December 30.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.