A big step to promote cricket in Catalunya was the MOU signed between the Catalan Cricket Federation and the Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan. The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Salman Butt, says that the agreement will be of great benefit to cricket enthusiasts in Europe.

An MoU signing ceremony was held at DHA Lahore between the Ghani Institute of Cricket Pakistan and the Catalan Cricket Federation.

In the ceremony, Chaudhry Amanat Hussain Mehr, Chairman of the Catalan Cricket Federation, Suleman Gondal, Captain of the Catalunya Blue Cricket Club, Cricketer Salman Butt, and the club management participated. Speaking to the media after the MoU ceremony, cricketer Salman Butt said that the players in Europe and the cricket enthusiasts in Spain as a whole will benefit from the agreement.

The players of Pakistan and Spain will have the opportunity to play in each other’s countries and learn from the coaches. Chaudhry Amanat Maher, the chairman of the Catalan Cricket Federation, said that after football, cricket is the most popular sport in Spain.

He said that more than 1200 players are registered in the Catalan Cricket Federation. We will try to make opportunities for the players from Spain so that they will also be a part of leagues like the PSL.



Soon after the agreement, players from Spain will come to Pakistan to play matches there.