Oppo f21 pro price in Pakistan & Specification

Oppo F21 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Dec 2023
The Oppo F21 Pro is a sleek and powerful smartphone equipped with...
Oppo is launching its new smartphone F21 Pro very soon. The phone will be packing powerful spectacles to provide the users with what they want. It will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, commonly found in high-end smartphones. With 8 gigabytes of RAM, the Oppo F21 Pro ensures swift performance.
The phone comes with 128 gigabytes of internal storage, and there’s also a dedicated slot for expanding storage. The rear quad-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel microscope lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, offering advanced photography features.
For selfies, the phone has a single 32-megapixel front camera. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery for extended usage.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty.
Price of Oppo F21 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
Price of Oppo in USD is $275.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
Price
|Price in Rs: 89,999 Price in USD: $275
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 4 stars – based on 597 user reviews
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.