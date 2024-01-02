Advertisement
Oppo f21 pro price in Pakistan & Specification

Oppo is launching its new smartphone F21 Pro very soon. The phone will be packing powerful spectacles to provide the users with what they want. It will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, commonly found in high-end smartphones. With 8 gigabytes of RAM, the Oppo F21 Pro ensures swift performance.

The phone comes with 128 gigabytes of internal storage, and there’s also a dedicated slot for expanding storage. The rear quad-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel microscope lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, offering advanced photography features.

Oppo F21 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Dec 2023
For selfies, the phone has a single 32-megapixel front camera. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery for extended usage.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Oppo F21 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Price of Oppo in USD is $275.

Oppo F21 Pro detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Price

Price in Rs: 89,999     Price in USD: $275
RatingsAverage Rating is 4 stars – based on 597 user reviews
Advertisement

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

 

