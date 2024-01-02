Oppo f21 pro price in Pakistan & Specification

Oppo is launching its new smartphone F21 Pro very soon. The phone will be packing powerful spectacles to provide the users with what they want. It will be powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, commonly found in high-end smartphones. With 8 gigabytes of RAM, the Oppo F21 Pro ensures swift performance.

The phone comes with 128 gigabytes of internal storage, and there’s also a dedicated slot for expanding storage. The rear quad-camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel microscope lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, offering advanced photography features.

For selfies, the phone has a single 32-megapixel front camera. The device features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery for extended usage.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Oppo mobile products in official warranty.

Price of Oppo in USD is $275.

Oppo F21 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Price Price in Rs: 89,999 Price in USD: $275 Ratings Average Rating is 4 stars – based on 597 user reviews

