Stellantis Partners with Amazon for Rapid In-Car Software Innovation

Stellantis, Amazon, and BlackBerry innovate for a rapid “virtual cockpit” in cars.

New tech shortens car control development to 24 hours.

Stellantis stays competitive with Amazon Web Services for swift innovation and real-time driving improvements.

Advertisement

Stellantis, the world’s third-largest automaker, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with Amazon and BlackBerry to accelerate in-car software innovation. The company announced on Tuesday the successful development of a “virtual cockpit” that allows them to create and test new versions of car controls and systems in just a day, a process that typically took months.

By harnessing the computing power of Amazon Web Services and leveraging BlackBerry technology, Stellantis has revolutionized its approach to software development. The virtual cockpit enables the creation of realistic simulations of car controls and systems, mimicking real-world behavior without the need to alter the main software. This innovation has dramatically reduced development time from months to as little as 24 hours in some cases.

The partnership between Stellantis and Amazon was initiated in 2022, with the goal of using Amazon Web Services to develop software-based products for cars and provide regular over-the-air updates. Stellantis Chief Software Officer, Yves Bonnefont, emphasized the impact of the virtual cockpit on the automotive industry, stating, “With our virtual cockpit, we’re revolutionizing not just our approach, but also that of our suppliers and partners in the industry.”

This collaboration comes at a time when traditional automakers face increasing pressure to accelerate their vehicle development cycles, particularly from nimble Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. Stellantis aims to stay competitive by leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet customer needs more efficiently, with the virtual cockpit allowing for faster development cycles and real-time optimization of the driving experience.

Stellantis highlighted the versatility of the virtual platform, noting that there is little to no difference between running systems in the cloud and on real hardware, thanks to tools developed by BlackBerry. This technological advancement not only streamlines the development process but also facilitates quicker customer feedback, allowing for real-time adjustments to enhance the overall driving experience.

As legacy automakers embrace innovative partnerships and technology-driven solutions, Stellantis’ collaboration with Amazon and BlackBerry signals a significant step towards staying at the forefront of in-car software innovation.

Advertisement