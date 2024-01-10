YouTube premieres gaming for premium subscribers-play, watch, enjoy

YouTube, known for its extensive collection of videos, is expanding its offerings to cater to gaming enthusiasts.

The platform, widely used globally, has introduced gaming experiences alongside its traditional video content.

This new feature, called Playables, was initially tested with a select group in September and is now available to all YouTube Premium subscribers.

Playables allows Premium users to enjoy a variety of online games without the need for downloads or installations.

YouTube currently offers 37 games for seamless play on both mobile and desktop devices, providing users with instant gaming experiences without the usual hassle of installations.

Advertisement

Users can find this gaming library in the Playables section within the Explore tab on the YouTube app.

While the feature is initially for premium subscribers, it may become available to all users in the future. This move seems geared towards enhancing user engagement and retaining memberships by integrating gaming into the subscription service.

However, its success remains uncertain, as some users may be hesitant to subscribe solely for gaming access.