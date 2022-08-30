Ranveer Singh delivers amazing performance to his song Khalibali

On Tuesday night in Mumbai, the Filmfare Awards 2022 were officially opened by a number of Bollywood celebrities.

On Tuesday night in Mumbai, the Filmfare Awards 2022 were officially opened by a number of Bollywood celebrities. The evening began with a spirited performance by Ranveer Singh, who is hosting the awards ceremony. As well as who is also up for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie 83.

Ranveer Singh changed into many costumes throughout his performance and entered the stage dressed as a monarch in a vivid purple attire. An Instagram user posted a video from the occasion showing the actor giving a powerful performance on Khalibali.

Ranveer was portrayed in the song in his 2018 movie Padmaavat, which also starred his wife Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh. During his performance at the occasion, Ranveer also recreated dance moves from the song.On his Instagram page, Ranveer earlier posted videos of his Filmfare Awards preparations. He uploaded a video of him working with his pal and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor on Monday. During the rehearsals, the actors also laughed and hugged one other.

Just hours before the performance on Tuesday night, Ranveer was seen arriving at the location and welcome everyone to the Filmfare Awards while practising for his on-stage appearance in another video published on his account.

In addition to Ranveer, other performers at the Filmfare Awards include Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul. Ranveer is up against Dhanush, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie 83.

For best actor in a leading role, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan are among the nominees (female). Ranveer has also received a nomination for his portrayal of former cricketer Kapil Dev in the best actor (critics’ choice) category in the film 83.