Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Star-Studded Walima Celebration

Shaheen Shah Afridi has earned a massive global fan base.

His reputation extends beyond the cricket field.

Shaheen and Ansha’s Walima ceremony featured the presence of prominent figures.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a beloved figure among the younger generation of cricketers, has garnered millions of fans worldwide with his exceptional bowling skills and knack for taking wickets. He enjoys widespread respect, known for his humility both on and off the cricket pitch.

This rising star has now become part of Shahid Afridi’s family by marrying Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha Afridi. The couple’s recent wedding festivities attracted individuals from the worlds of media, entertainment, and cricket.

Their Walima ceremony took place in Islamabad last night, featuring prominent figures from the cricketing community, numerous media anchors, and even army officers in attendance. Shahid Afridi radiated joy at his daughter’s reception, while Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated the day surrounded by his fellow cricket stars.

Have a look a the photos of the lavish Walima celebrations:

Ansha and Shaheen originally tied the knot in early February of this year, subsequently hosting various cultural wedding ceremonies.

