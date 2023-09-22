Advertisement
Watch Shaheen Shah Afridi & Ansha Afridi’s Elegant Walima Celebration

Articles
  • The wedding of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha is creating a buzz on social media.
  • The presence of prominent figures in the wedding garnered public attention.
  • Enthusiastic cricket fans and supporters shared intricate details of the Walima.
The eagerly anticipated and perhaps the most opulent wedding in the Pakistani cricket world has become a hot topic on various social media platforms, offering glimpses into this extravagant and star-studded event. The marriage of Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi, to the sensational bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, is now in the final stages of its three-day festivities. While the entire occasion has exuded luxury, warmth, and grandeur, it’s the Walima that has captivated the internet’s attention.

With numerous notable figures from various walks of life attending to bless the newlyweds, Ansha and Shaheen’s union has shone a spotlight on Pakistan’s cricketers and their extravagant lifestyles.

Die-hard cricket fans and supporters of the couple have taken to platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the intricate details of the Walima ceremony and offer their heartfelt well-wishes.

One X user shared a brief clip showcasing Shahid Afridi in his “father and father-in-law” roles, demonstrating his profound love and unbreakable bond with his daughter on her most significant day.

The high-profile guest list included individuals such as Arshad Naeem, Babar Azam, Gen. Asif Ghafoor, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Ramiz Raja, Imam Ul Haq, among others.

Have a look at the lavish Walima celebration:

Ansha and Shaheen had initially tied the knot in early February of this year, subsequently conducting various cultural wedding ceremonies.

